Middle East & North Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (15 – 31 May 2020)

Highlights

A significant increase in the number of weekly COVID-19 cases was recorded in several countries of the region. A further increase in the number of weekly deaths for the region was also recorded after six weeks of decline in the curve.

This comes at a time where several countries are easing or lifting restrictions and lockdown measures.

Iran is facing a consistent increase in weekly new cases for the third consecutive week coinciding with the lifting of restrictions; it accounts to 41.5 per cent of recent deaths in the region.

In Sudan, Syria and Yemen, risks of malnutrition and food insecurity are being further exacerbated by the pandemic; 93,000 children were treated for Severe Acute Malnutrition. Serious concerns remain over a possible ongoing “silent” transmission, including in northern Yemen where only four cases were confirmed since the first case, seven weeks ago.

More than 2.3 million children and women have received essential healthcare services. In Egypt, a spoke in deaths was recorded recently and the health system might be showing signs of an overwhelm.

Directly and indirectly through national platforms, UNICEF reached 163 million people with Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) messages on COVID-19 prevention. UNICEF is adapting messages to reduce risks of new infections in countries lifting restrictions and re-opening public places.

In Iraq, UNICEF is developing a learning model for 12,600 displaced children in Ninewa and Erbil Governorates, blending home-based learning with classroom education. It includes the development of adapted curriculums, catch-up sessions, community learning-facilitation, safe schools’ protocols and trainings for teachers.