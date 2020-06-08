Yemen + 19 more

Middle East & North Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (15 – 31 May 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • A significant increase in the number of weekly COVID-19 cases was recorded in several countries of the region. A further increase in the number of weekly deaths for the region was also recorded after six weeks of decline in the curve.
    This comes at a time where several countries are easing or lifting restrictions and lockdown measures.

  • Iran is facing a consistent increase in weekly new cases for the third consecutive week coinciding with the lifting of restrictions; it accounts to 41.5 per cent of recent deaths in the region.

  • In Sudan, Syria and Yemen, risks of malnutrition and food insecurity are being further exacerbated by the pandemic; 93,000 children were treated for Severe Acute Malnutrition. Serious concerns remain over a possible ongoing “silent” transmission, including in northern Yemen where only four cases were confirmed since the first case, seven weeks ago.

  • More than 2.3 million children and women have received essential healthcare services. In Egypt, a spoke in deaths was recorded recently and the health system might be showing signs of an overwhelm.

  • Directly and indirectly through national platforms, UNICEF reached 163 million people with Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) messages on COVID-19 prevention. UNICEF is adapting messages to reduce risks of new infections in countries lifting restrictions and re-opening public places.

  • In Iraq, UNICEF is developing a learning model for 12,600 displaced children in Ninewa and Erbil Governorates, blending home-based learning with classroom education. It includes the development of adapted curriculums, catch-up sessions, community learning-facilitation, safe schools’ protocols and trainings for teachers.

  • UNICEF continues to advocate for all children to be released from detention.
    Nearly 2,800 children were released since the beginning of the pandemic.
    Through remote and in-person interventions, 180,000 children and parents were provided with mental health and psychosocial support.

Related Content