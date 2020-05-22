Middle East & North Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 (1 – 15 May 2020)

Highlights

• The number of COVID-19 cases in the MENA region increased by almost 60 per cent during the reporting period.

• Yemen remains of grave concern; there was a sharp increase leading to 108 cases recorded in 10 governorates. COVID-19 adds to an already fragile and overwhelmed health system.

• In Sudan, the number of cases quadrupled in two weeks, reaching a total of nearly 2,000 cases. A strict lockdown is now in place. Nearly two thirds of all primary health care centers have closed.

• UNICEF reached nearly 150 million people with Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) messages on COVID-19 prevention. This is one third of the total population in the region. In Yemen, phone-based messages were disseminated to 13.5 million subscribers. Nearly 10 million people were engaged on prevention practices and access to services across the region, including through religious leaders and networks to disseminate prevention messages.

• In 13 countries, UNICEF reached a total of 5.4 million people with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies including hygiene kits, soap and hand sanitizers. More than 30,000 healthcare workers have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gloves and masks, while 4,600 health workers received training on Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC).

• To prepare and support the reopening of schools, a regional plan of action for a Back to School campaign was developed with partners, focusing on guidelines, preparedness trainings for teachers including on IPC in schools, and community awareness raising campaigns.