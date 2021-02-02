Middle East & North Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12 (Reporting Period: 22 October – 22 November 2020)

Highlights

• As of 22 November, a total of 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region of which 591,802 remain active, and resulting in 89,891 deaths.

• UNICEF remained dedicated to protecting frontline workers and provided training on Infection Prevention Control (IPC) to almost 5,000 heath workers during the reporting period. In addition, around 19,000 healthcare workers were provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

• Across the region, continued focus has been placed on collecting and disseminating information as part of UNICEF’s risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) efforts. During the reporting period alone, over 13 million individuals have been reached and almost 170,000 have provided useful feedback.

• Almost 8.5 million children and women received continued health and nutrition services despite lockdown disruptions, including 336,000 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) children received treatment.

• As many schools shut down in the region to prevent further spreading of COVID-19 cases, UNICEF continued to reach almost six million children with mix/alternative learning solutions. More than 29,000 schools received support to implement safe school reopening protocols.

• Since the beginning of the crisis, close to half a million children, parents and caregivers received mental health and psychosocial support, including additional 50,000 for the reporting period alone • To date, 13,177,257 households have benefited from new or additional social assistance measures, as part of UNICEF’s support to governments’, while more than 57,000 households have received humanitarian cash grants.