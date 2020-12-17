Middle East & North Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 (21 October 2020)

Highlights

As of 21 October, over 2.6 million registered cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the region, 414,173 of which are active, and 67,869 deaths in total have been reported.

Across the region, collection and use of risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) evidence and community feedback as well as decentralization of efforts are being stepped up. To date, 258,166,930 and 39,301,262 people have been reached and engaged respectively, while 1,011,314 individuals have provided feedback.

UNICEF also reached 179,114 healthcare workers with personal protective equipment (PPEs), and 14,636 people have been trained in infection prevention control (IPC). In addition, 16,507,402 people have received critical water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies.

UNICEF further ensured continuity of health & nutrition services for 7,388,647 women/children and trained 9,121 health workers in managing COVID-19 cases. Moreover, 280,161 children received severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment while 2,503,237 caregivers have received messages on breastfeeding. While there has been recovery of routine immunization services in some countries, data is still limited. UNICEF continues to support outbreak response beyond COVID-19, namely in Yemen, to include circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus and measles, targeting 1,186,873 children.

To date, UNICEF reached 5,558,081 children as part of continuous education and 28,048 schools have received support with safe school protocols.

Mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) has reached 406,038 children, parents and primary caregivers while 13,301 individuals have been served with alternative care arrangements. Moreover, 1,269,993 children and adults have been given access to safe protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) channel.