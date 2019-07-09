Middle East and North Africa: Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 June 2019) [EN/AR]

YEMEN

Torrential rains and flooding from the end of May have affected close to 70,000 people, including internally displaced people, in over 10 governorates in Yemen. The greatest impact is in Hajjah Governorate, where about 48,000 people are affected. The heavy rains have damaged shelters and washed away food. There are concerns that floods may escalate the spread of disease. Already Yemen is experiencing a rise in suspected cholera cases, with 724,000 suspected cases reported in 296 out of 333 districts since January.

More than 24 million people (80 per cent of population) need assistance

296 Cholera affected districts

70K people affected by floods

SYRIA

The toll of increased hostilities on people in northwest Syria grows as clashes continue between the Government of Syria (GoS) and allied forces and non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in northern Hama, southern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates. Violence has continued unabated since the end of April, displacing hundreds of thousands of people, disrupting the provision of basic services, and killing and injuring large numbers of civilians. Fighting across the front line escalated once more from 3 June onwards, despite the Eid al-Fitr period.

5.6 Million Refugees

11.7 Million in need

IRAQ

In 2019, there are some 6.7 million people requiring some form of assistance including in-camp and out-of-camp Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, and vulnerable host communities. While the number of IDPs has significantly declined since 2017, many still face significant obstacles to return such as insecurity, damaged homes, lack of basic services, and explosive hazard contamination. An outbreak of fires has affected thousands of acres of agricultural lands in 11 governorates during May/June 2019, many of which are presumed to be intentionally lit.

While the ultimate cause remains unknown, some observers believe the fires are an intentional tactic targeting returnees or aiming to deter IDPs from returning.

530K people living in camps

6.7 Million in need

LIBYA

Seven years of instability and insecurity have taken their toll on the wellbeing of many children, women and men.

Since the onset of clashes in Tripoli on 4 April 2019, 94,000 people have been displaced, and 176 civilian casualties were verified, including 42 deaths. Over 20,000 people were affected by floods in the southwestern municipality of Ghat in early June with over 5,000 people displaced from their homes. Four persons were killed and 30 more injured, while damage to water infrastructure and contamination pose a risk of disease outbreak.

0.67 Million Refugees

823K in need

oPt

A protection crisis continues, largely attributable to Israel’s ongoing occupation of the Palestinian territory. High casualty numbers continue, mostly in mass demonstrations in Gaza, where the health sector is struggling to cope after years of blockade, the internal divide and a chronic energy crisis, which have left essential services in Gaza barely able to function. Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are exposed to a coercive environment that includes demolitions, evictions, and settler violence or harassment, raising concerns over forcible transfer.

9,085 Palestinians Injured 88 Israelis Injured

75 Palestinians Killed 7 Israelis Killed

IRAN

Heavy rains and flooding that began in March 2019 have affected 25 of 31 provinces across the Islamic Republic of Iran. The flooding has killed 80 people, also from 8-31 May due to the continuation of floods, thunderbolts and storms 31 people were killed. The widespread damages to the road and transportation networks made villages and small towns inaccessible during the floods. Although the government is operating in many provinces and opened all the main roads, some roads in the villages of most affected provinces need major repair.

25 of 31 Affected Provinces

111 Deaths