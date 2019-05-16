Middle East and North Africa: Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 April 2019)

YEMEN

Driven by prolonged conflict, economic crisis, and the breakdown of public institutions and services, humanitarian needs in Yemen remain the worst in the world. Nearly 80 per cent of the people of Yemen, 24.1 million people, are in need of protection and some form of humanitarian assistance. Increased displacement and civilian casualties continue to be reported amid escalating violence. As many as 4.3 million people have been displaced in the last three years, including approximately 3.3 million people who remain displaced and 1 million returnees. More than 278,000 suspected cholera cases and 560 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the year.

SYRIA

With the crisis in its eighth year, significant needs persist across Syria with 11.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019. Needs relating to protection, population movement and the sustained erosion of communities’ resilience are widespread with around 64,000 people displacing from the last ISIL-held enclave in Baghouz to Al Hol camp in the first quarter of the year; health, WASH, shelter and protection conditions in the camp are extremely challenging. Approximately, 30,000 people reside in Rukban settlement where living conditions are deteriorating amid limited access to humanitarian assistance and commodity price increases; to date, over 11,000 people have departed Rukban for Homs. A recent intensification of violence and hostilities in north-western Syria is severely affecting communities in Idleb and Hama governorates. Causalities include civilians and aid workers.

IRAQ

In 2019, there are some 6.7 million people requiring some form of assistance including in-camp and out-of-camp Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, and vulnerable host communities. While the number of IDPs has significantly declined since 2017, many still face significant obstacles to return such as insecurity, damaged homes, lack of basic services, and explosive hazard contamination. Around a third of the current IDP population, over 530,000 people, live in camps requiring critical support. Floods resulting from heavy rains in March/April affected 11 governorates, leading to the temporary displacement of thousands of families, damage to infrastructure, and flooded agricultural areas.

LIBYA

Seven years of instability and insecurity have taken their toll on the wellbeing of many children, women and men. On 4 April 2019 clashes erupted in Tripoli further worsening the humanitarian situation of people living in the area. Since the beginning of the fighting 66,500 people have been internally displaced in and around Tripoli, and 111 civilian causalities were reported, including 23 deaths. Through the Flash Appeal, humanitarian partners appeal for additional resources to respond to the rapidly growing needs in Tripoli. In 2019, an estimated 823,000 people, including around 248,000 children, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection across Libya. Approximately half of them are Libyans. Conflict affected refugees and migrants in or transiting through the country make up the other half.

oPt

A protracted protection crisis continues, which remains largely attributable to Israel’s ongoing occupation, the continuing internal Palestinian divide and violations of international law. In East Jerusalem, 111 Palestinian-owned structures have been destroyed in 2019 following the issuance of demolition orders for lack of building permits. Of these, 57 per cent (63 out of 111) were demolished in April 2019. The health sector in the blockaded Gaza Strip is overburdened with casualties from the “Great March of Return” demonstrations, with 279 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and nearly 31,500 Palestinians injured between 30 March 2018 and 30 April 2019.

IRAN

Unprecedented heavy rains since mid-March, have caused flash flooding in 25 of 31 provinces across Iran. 78 people were killed, while 1,137 have been reported injured by the authorities. Some 10 Million people have been affected and around 2 million are in need of some form of humanitarian assistance. An international emergency response plan was launched in April to enhance coordinated response efforts across government authorities, local communities,

UN entities and NGOs. To date, more than 600,000 people across Iran have been reached with different humanitarian assistance.

ALGERIA

Early 2019, multiple regions in Algeria were hit by several severe waves of cold weather. The Algerian Red Crescent assisted 800 families to date while planning to reach out to 900 more with food and household items. According to the Algerian Civil Protection Unit, five people died in January 2019 because of floods.