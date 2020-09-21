Message by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths on the International Day of Peace

“September 21 is the International Day of Peace.

This day, the United Nations calls for fighting everywhere in the world to cease.

As we observe the International Day of Peace, we should also reflect on these five years of a war that ravaged Yemen, resulted in thousands killed and millions suffering.

This year, the Coronavirus pandemic is further pushing the limits of suffering in Yemen and is teaching us that our fates are more intertwined than ever. This is why, this year, the focus of the day is “Shaping Peace Together”.

To Yemenis, especially those Yemenis in civil society and women and youth groups, I salute you all, on your courage and persistence. Please continue to advocate for a future of equal citizenship, rule of law and accountable governance for your country. A future of sustainable peace.

To the warring Parties, I say: On this day, I hope you reflect and find the courage to take the first step towards giving the people of Yemen the peace they need and deserve.

Let us all work together and urgently to put a comprehensive end to this conflict. Let us all work for peace.”