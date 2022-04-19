Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Primary Health Care Settings [EN/AR]

Long-term exposure to potentially traumatic events put conflict-affected communities at risk of developing mental health conditions. In emergency settings, a huge gap exists in Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services within Primary Health Care (PHC). This guide addresses the important role of mental health care within general health care in settings where shortage of mental health professionals makes it difficult for a large part of the population to access help.

This guide is intended for PHC staff involved in promoting mental health in their community and addressing related issues for people experiencing emotional distress and/or mental illness that impairs their day-to-day functioning.