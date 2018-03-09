Menace of Houthi-laid landmines adds to Yemeni misery

"I was walking with my brother, I stepped on a mine and it went off"

By Aziz El Yaakoubi

AL-MOKHA, Yemen, March 8 (Reuters) - Yasser Yassin was driving along a road on Yemen's rugged Red Sea coast when a blast sent his Toyota Hilux flying into the air.

When he regained consciousness, the 30-year-old merchant realised he couldn't move his right leg or see with his right eye.

