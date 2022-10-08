Media Advisory: Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy, Emergency Relief Coordinator Mission to Yemen [EN/AR]

WHO: Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy, Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Yemen

WHEN: 8-15 October 2022

WHERE: Aden, Marib, Sana’a, Al Hodeidah

The United Nations deputy humanitarian chief, Joyce Msuya, will visit Yemen from 8-15 October 2022.

More than seven years of conflict have led to extremely high levels of humanitarian need, shattered Yemen’s economy, and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Three-quarters of the population – more than 23 million people – needs humanitarian assistance and protection. This is an increase on what were already high levels in 2021. Rising food prices now threaten to push people into even deeper suffering.

Ms. Msuya will meet with affected people, Yemeni officials, UN agencies, and local and international NGOs to discuss pressing challenges and humanitarian solutions. She will also visit sites hosting conflict-displaced people in Marib and Al Hodeidah to discuss the challenges they face.

