Media Advisory: High-Level Pledging Event on the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

"Yemen is in a severe humanitarian crisis. I urge donors and all other stakeholders to enable humanitarian relief efforts with adequate funding, access and other support." - António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

"As the conflict enters its seventh year, millions of people continue to suffer in Yemen. We need urgent support to continue our work to save lives. But we also need to address the underlying drivers of the crisis -- this will help to make people less vulnerable, build their ability to withstand shocks and give them hope for the future." - Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

Background

Seven years of conflict and economic collapse have devastated the country and exhausted people's coping capacities. Meanwhile, unprecedented funding shortages have forced humanitarian organisations to cut lifesaving aid over recent weeks, including food, clean water, healthcare, and protection. In short, this means fewer people are receiving the help they need at a time when they need it most.

The high-level pledging event for Yemen will represent a critical opportunity for the international community to demonstrate its continued commitment to the people of Yemen. This event will take place on Wednesday, 16 March 2022. It will be co-hosted by the United Nations and the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland. The working languages for this High-Level Event will be Arabic and English. Interpretation will be available in both languages.

Agenda and format

The event will consist of three sessions:

Opening statements: The co-hosts (Sweden, Switzerland and the United Nations) will open the event with brief statements. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Excellency Mr. António Guterres, will participate in the opening session. Ms. Angelina Jolie, UNHCR Special Envoy is to join the event and deliver a statement.

Statements and announcements: Participating delegates' support statements and announcements of support should be limited to three minutes maximum. The chairs will give the floor for Minister-level delegates followed by other participants.

Closing session: Closing remarks will be made by Mr. Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, on behalf of the co-hosts.

Event Details

Date: 16 March 2022

Time: 9:30 - 12:30 EST / 14:30 - 17:30 CET / 16:30 - 19:30 Yemen

Location: Geneva (Hybrid) via http://webtv.un.org/.

The event will be live-streamed with simultaneous interpretation in English and Arabic.

Side Event

The Governments of Sweden and Switzerland will host a virtual high-level side event supporting Yemen's women and girls. Further details will be shared shortly.

Relevant Links