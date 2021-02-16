Media Advisory: High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

WHO: The Governments of Switzerland and Sweden, and the United Nations

WHAT: High-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen

WHEN: Monday 1 March 2021 at 09:00 ET / 15:00 CET. A question and answer session for media is scheduled at 13:10 ET / 19:10 CET

WHERE: The virtual event is webcast on http://webtv.un.org

On 1 March, the UN will convene a virtual high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen co-hosted by the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland. The main purpose is for participating Member States and other donors to announce pledges to address the dire needs in the country.

Yemen remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and its largest humanitarian response with more than 20 million people in need of assistance. The UN will seek funding against its Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen and other mechanisms. Donors are encouraged to seize the opportunity for peace and progress by contributing generously to meet the humanitarian needs of Yemenis everywhere in the country. A famine is looming and without support, the humanitarian situation will grow increasingly dire with aid agencies forced to cut lifesaving programmes.

Co-hosts will be represented by H.E. Mr. Ignazio Cassis, Vice President and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland; H.E. Ms. Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Per Olsson Fridh, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, Sweden; H.E. Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Mr. Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

The co-hosts will open the event with brief statements followed by pledging announcements from delegates. The question and answer session with the co-hosts will follow the official closing of the event.

Questions from media representatives can be submitted in advance and up till 11:00 ET / 17:00 CET, Monday 1 March, on WhatsApp and by email. Please send your name, outlet and brief question:

In English and French: Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, WhatsApp +41 79 472 9750 In Arabic: Hayat Abu-Saleh, abusaleh@un.org, WhatsApp +31 634382414