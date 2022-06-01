Mayyun welcomes UNMHA’s call for support to mine action in Yemen

Statement by Mayyun Organization for Human Rights and Development

Mayyun Organization for Human Rights and Development stands with the families of the five civilian victims who were killed by the explosion of landmines planted in several areas in Al-Hodeidah during the past few days.

Mayyun welcomes the call by the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) to the international community on Sunday, May 29, 2022 AD to support mine action in Hodeidah and all of Yemen and to renew its commitment to assist the parties and mine action authorities in the governorate with technical assistance and coordination of demining activities.

It reiterates to the UN mission the importance of handing over Houthi group maps of planting mines in Hodeidah and the rest of the affected Yemeni areas in order to facilitate the process of accessing and disarming them, which contributes to reducing the number of civilian casualties.

The organization calls for adopting a technical mechanism to supervise the process of destroying mines and explosive devices that are removed after receiving local reports that part of what is removed was used in other areas to be mined.

We at Mayyun draw attention to the importance of media campaigns and field visits by involving civil society organizations in educating local communities about the danger of mines and how to avoid them, and we renew our call to place warning signs and notices in the affected areas as an urgent and inevitable measure.

Published by Mayyun

Sunday, May 29, 2022