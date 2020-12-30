Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator - Statement on the attack at Aden airport

New York, 30 December 2020 – I am deeply saddened by today’s attack at Aden airport and the killing of two staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the injuring of three others.

I extend my condolences, on behalf of the humanitarian community, to the friends and family of the colleagues who died and send best wishes for a full and rapid recovery to those injured.

I condemn this act and all attacks against humanitarian workers. This tragic event is an urgent reminder that all parties in the conflict must respect their obligations under International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians, provide aid workers with a safe working environment and to spare civilian objects.