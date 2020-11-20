Marib Governorate - Marib city and Marib Al Wadi District profile (19 November 2020)

Conflict around Marib between Ansar Allah (the Houthis) and local tribes supported by the internationally recognised Government of Yemen (IRG) and the Saudi-led coalition has increased since early 2020. Fighting intensified in August and September with the Houthis advancing in southern Marib governorate through Mahliyah and Al Rahbah districts. At the end of October, fighting was concentrated around Al Rahbah, Jabal Murad, and Al Joubah. From January to October, fighting displaced over 98,000 people into the governorate with 70% of IDPs located in Marib city and Marib Al Wadi. Estimates of the number of IDPs in the districts vary greatly, but the local authority in Marib city puts numbers there as high as 1.5 million people.

Both districts had already been hosting IDPs since the beginning of the conflict in 2015. In this report, we look in as much depth as we can at these two districts in Marib governorate – Marib city and Marib Al Wadi – to understand the increasing humanitarian needs as IDPs continue to arrive daily, putting pressure on public services and stretching operational actors as they respond to intense humanitarian needs. Needs are most critical in the areas of food, WASH, shelter, and education.