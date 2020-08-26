Malnutrition Treatment: Success Story

The escalation of the conflict in Yemen led to the emergence of many humanitarian issues, most of which are related to health and nutrition that had a negative role in society and its individuals. Particularly, Malnutrition cases are increasingly threatened amongst the children under the age of five (U5) and pregnant and lactating women (PLW). Al Hazm district of Al Jawf Governorate is one of the districts with a huge number of malnutrition cases. To help with the reduction of the morbidity and mortality among the children U5 and PLW, BFD supported by YHF is implemented the emergency response project in such affected areas.

A 10-month- old girl, Anoud Juraim, has been suffering from severe acute malnutrition with complications. His family has taken her to the Al Jawf public Hospital to be treated. Anoud was transferred into the TFC department because her condition was relapsing and poor. She has stayed in the TFC department for three days, then she was referred to the OTP (SAM) at Al Jawf General Hospital. The health workers screened her and gave her the required nutrition. Her weight was only 4 kg and her MUAC was only 8cm. The little girl was given the care and she has been followed up until she recovered from SAM. Later she was enrolled in MAM services to be given therapeutic and preventive nutrition. Soon after, Aonud gained weight and be fully recovered from malnutrition.

Anoud's parents thanked BFD for its humanitarian support and urgent assistance provided by its teams in such affected areas. BFD funded by YHF contributes to saving the lives of so many children like Anoud across Yemen.