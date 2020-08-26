Malnutrition & Chronic Diseases: Success Story

Malnutrition causes many chronic diseases that will affect children suffering from various types of malnutrition in the future. Children living in villages in Yemen and displaced children are most vulnerable to malnutrition and chronic diseases due to the simple nutritional and health status in which these children live.

A 5-year-old child, Salem Hadi is one of the children who receive support within the nutrition project implemented by BFD (Building for Development Foundation) and funded by YHF (Yemen Humanitarian Fund) in Al Hazm district of AlJawf governorate. His case was discovered when some members of the mobile teams supported by BFD were conducting a visit to the displaced camp. They found that Salem was suffering from several illnesses such as; severe acute respiratory infections and loss of appetite. "My son was suffering since we were displaced. The far distance from and to health centers and hospitals, as well as the poor living conditions in which we live, have led to the deterioration of my son's health”,

Salem’s Mother explained.

The doctor immediately took the physical measures of the child and found that the child is suffering from moderate acute malnutrition according to the physical measurements that were as follows: Weight 7.6 kg _MUAC 12.4 cm. The child's parents were instructed about appropriate nutritional practices and were given special nutritional medication in addition to a set of hygiene kits. The doctor also informed the child's parents about the importance of pursuing pneumonia.

With continued follow-up visits, the child's condition improved and fully recovered. Salem ‘s family was happy to see their son healthy and well-nourished, thanking the efforts of the mobile medical team and thanking the support and attention provided by BFD and its Donor YHF. Hoping that these health and nutritional services will continue to save the lives of many children like Salem.