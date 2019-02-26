26 Feb 2019

Malaysia pledges $100,000 to Yemen humanitarian needs

Report
from Government of Bahrain
Published on 26 Feb 2019 View Original

Kuala Lumpur, Feb. 26 (BNA): Malaysia will pledge $100,000 at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva to address the humanitarian needs of the people of Yemen, Wisma Putra said.

It said in a statement that Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah would attend the two-day High-Level Segment of the 40th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Saifuddin would participate and deliver statements at the High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council Session, High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen and High-Level Segments of the Conference on Disarmament, Malaysia's National News Agency (Bernama) reported.

I.Y

BNA 0640 GMT 2019/02/26

