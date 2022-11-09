Maha's Suffering is One of Thousands

As a result of more than 7 years of the current armed conflict, Yemen faces the most world worst humanitarian crisis that caused thousands of families to be unable to safe their basic needs to survive. In Marib Governorate- Al-wadi district, Maha's family is one of those who are not able to have even the cost of the cooking gas to cook food to their children, so they were forced to use wood in cooking. Once Maha's mother was cooking. Her 7-years daughter, Maha, fell on the burning wood, before she has been transported to Mohammed Al-Durah Health Center, the medical facility which is being supported by BFD and funded by German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) and Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe (DKH). In Mohammed Al-Durah medical facility, the health workers provided Maha with the necessary healthcare for such case. They disinfected and sterilized the burns and provided her with the necessary treatment. Besides, they worked hardly to treat the burns and follow up with the patient's family, until Maha's foot recovered completely.

"I cannot sleep well due to the burn.” Maha expressed her feeling. Unluckily, Maha's family is one of thousands of households who lost their income resources due to the armed conflict in Al wadi District, Marib Gov. Thus, the free medical assistance provided to them through this fund greatly alleviated their suffer and reduced the pressure on the head of the household who was not able to pay for it.