Linking the Rapid Response Mechanism to the Provision of Cash Assistance and Women’s Protection: Yemen Case Study

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Background:

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Active conflict in multiple locations has displaced 3.6 million people across the country, accounting for more than 10 per cent of the population, and the fourth largest internally displaced population in the world.

Women and girls account for more than half of those displaced, 27 per cent of whom are below age 18.

Rapid Response mechanism:

The rapid response mechanism (RRM) aims to provide a minimum package of immediate most critical life-saving assistance for newly displaced persons who are on the move, in collective sites, hard to reach areas or stranded in the military frontlines due to manmade or natural disasters or sudden urgent needs; until the first line cluster response kicks in. This is led by UNFPA in partnership with WFP and UNICEF.

Lessons from Yemen Experience

RRM as an entry point:

The importance of RRM in Yemen goes beyond the distribution of RRM kits, as the immediate response triggers and facilitates the sequencing of other critical assistance modalities for the newly displaced families. Thus, the RRM serves as an entry point for the provision of multi-purpose cash assistance and to address incidence of gender-based violence (GBV) particularly among women and girls who are displaced.

Referral to multi-purpose cash assistance:

The primary performance indicators for RRM are the timeliness of assistance and timeliness in the generation of referrals for multipurpose cash assistance and general food distribution. Significant improvementsintimelinessofRRMassistancehavebeenreported in the districts where enrolment modalities have been introduced and mainstreamed during the first quarter of 2020.

The RRM Cluster has harmonized household level data collection and registration formats in order to speed up and improve the quality of referrals from the first line of RRM response to cash assistance,allowingrealtimereferralsinlocationswhereenrolment modalities have been successfully established andstreamlined.

Protection mainstreaming:

RRM implementing partners have the capacity to identify and refer cases of GBV, however to varying degrees better mainstreaming and referrals requires strengthening capacities, referral pathways and securing additional resources towards this.

RRM front line staffing needs to reflect a gender balance and ensure that women at risk of GBV are efficiently referred to GBV sub- national cluster partners. Additional resources are needed to allow efficient referral for general and specialized protection services in coordination with sub-national protection cluster.