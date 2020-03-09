Lifesaving Medical Assistance to Help Save Hundreds of IDPs’ Lives

The longer the war continues to evolve, the harder it becomes for people to survive. Being forced to leave their homes, but sustaining within the same country's borders, those are the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are in acute need of humanitarian assistance, especially medical care services.

As there are many collective sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs) nearby our supported DTCs, RDP Mobile Medical Teams (MMTs) have launched many outreach activities to the IDPs sites, treating and providing hundreds of patients with essential healthcare services as diarrheal, communicable, noncommunicable, and chronic diseases, including IMCI.

In addition, cholera is one of preventable diseases that can be reduced by practicing the right hygienic habits. Thanks to RDP’s CHVs who work tirelessly to raise general public awareness toward cholera prevention and personal hygiene. Over 510 awareness sessions were conducted via home to home visits in order to deliver key health messages on cholera signs & symptoms, personal hygiene, hand washing, and water chlorination.

August through September, our Mobile Medical Teams (MMTs) have treated a number of 1,057 individuals of affected IDPs disaggregated (men 342, women 290, boys 216, girls 209) in rural villages such as Mayatam, Jabal Moawad, Almatameet, Alsahool, and Almanjama of Reef Ibb district, and educated a total number of 10,627 individuals disaggregated (men 1,577, women 3,910, boys 2,341, girls 2,799) in Reef Ibb and As Sayyani districts of IBB Governorate.