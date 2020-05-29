A life-changing experience

In a home village packed with a multitude of mud huts, a poor man struggles against the prolonged hardships of life. For ages, he lives with his children in a wooden hut which is threatened by floodwaters. What's more tragic is that two of his children are severely malnourished as a result of lacking food as well as environmental pollutants.

The only source of income is what he earns from working with sellers by carrying goods with daily wages. Sadly, working as a carrier couldn't meet the basic needs of his family. His life changed dramatically the moment he participated in cash-for-work program funded by YHF, becoming a skilled labor with many work opportunities ahead of him.

The forty-year old father, Mohammed Hussein, is one of the 750 skilled labors who participated through cash-for-work activities within the Integrated Emergency Response project funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) in Gharbi Al Khamysayn sub-district, Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

RDP encouraged Mohammed to participate in cash for work activities and receive a monthly conditional food assistance for four months. He was trained and participated in building family latrines which helped him become a mason. Mohammed has also benefitted from the construction of 100 HHs latrines as his children are acutely malnourished.

"That day I couldn't be happier, and I think that I can have a better life now." Mohammed said. He continued "RDP helped me offer my children and wife an acceptable way of living and not to worry about my debts. Not to forget that, I could get a better job because I was trained to build latrines."

After getting the help from RDP, Mohammed and his family are more food secured with less debts.