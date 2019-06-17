Letter dated 10 June 2019 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - UNMHA deployment and operations (S/2019/485) [EN/AR]

By its resolution 2452 (2019), the Security Council requested me to present a review of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) within five months of the date of adoption of that resolution. The Special Political Mission, established pursuant to paragraph 1 of resolution 2452 (2019), is designed to support the implementation of the Agreement on the City of Hudaydah and Ports of Hudaydah, Salif, and Ra’s Isa, as set out in the Stockholm Agreement (see S/2018/1134), for an initial period of six months from 16 January 2019.

The Security Council decided further that, to support the parties in implementing their commitments in accordance with the Hudaydah Agreement, UNMHA should undertake the following mandate:

(a) Lead and support the functioning of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, assisted by a secretariat staffed by United Nations personnel, to oversee the governorate-wide ceasefire, the redeployment of forces and mine action operations;

(b) Monitor the compliance of the parties with the ceasefire in Hudaydah governorate and the mutual redeployment of forces from the city of Hudaydah and the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ra’s Isa;

(c) Work with the parties so that the security of the city of Hudaydah and the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ra’s Isa is assured by local security forces in accordance with Yemeni law;

(d) Facilitate and coordinate United Nations support to assist the parties to fully implement the Hudaydah Agreement.

Six months since the United Nations-brokered Stockholm Agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Houthi movement, and five months since the adoption of resolution 2452 (2019), the situation in Hudaydah continues to remain a focus of developments in Yemen.