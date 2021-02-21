At least one child killed and two injured in artillery shelling in Taiz

21 February 2020 - Save the Children is outraged by yesterday’s artillery shelling on a residential area in Taiz city, which has killed at least one child and left two others severely injured.

A 10-year-old boy died before even reaching the hospital while his brother and another boy are fighting for their lives in one of the local hospitals, supported by the organisation.

Save the Children’s team in Taiz has been supporting the treatment of several children who have been injured during the past few months in artillery explosions.

In the last quarter of 2020, the number of child casualties recorded in Taiz more than doubled from the previous quarter, rising from 20 to 46, more than in any other governorate in Yemen.

Save the Children’s Yemen Country Director, Xavier Joubert, said:

“This is horrific news. Children in Taiz are caught in an active front line 24/7. They are attacked in their houses, schools and playgrounds and continue to pay the price of this war with their lives. All sides of this conflict have to come together to negotiate a political settlement that spares lives. Without the political will, children and their families will continue to be the first victim of this conflict.”

