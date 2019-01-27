At least eight civilians are killed and 30 wounded in an IDP centre in Haradh [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 27 January 2019 – On 26 January, a collective centre for internally displaced people (IDP) was shelled in Haradh District, Hajjah Governorate, killing 8 people and wounding 30 others.

“This is shocking,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “We share our deep condolences with all of the families who have been impacted by this senseless attack.”

“Any attack on a civilian site is unconscionable and a clear violation of international humanitarian law,” said Ms. Grande. “Parties to the conflict are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians. The people who have fled their home to IDPs sites have lost so much already. An attack like this cannot be justified—ever.”

In the past two months, tens of civilians have been killed in Hajjah Governorate and hundreds of families have been displaced, mainly in Haradh and Hayran districts. The centre that was attacked on 26 January is located near an area where 6 children and 2 women were killed in another incident on 11 January.

More than a million people in the Governorate are currently food insecure. In December, more than 1.13 million people received emergency food and livelihood assistance. Partners are aiming to reach an additional 230,000 this month.

The UN and partners requested USD 2.96 billion through the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan to support millions of people in need across the country. To date, USD 2.57 billion, 87 per cent of the resources required, has been received.