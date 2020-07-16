At least 11 killed, including women and children, and 6 injured, in second major attack on civilians in three days

Sana’a, 16 July 2020 – Initial field reports indicate that on 15 July, strikes killed at least 11 civilians, including several children and women, and injured at least another 5 children and a woman in the Al Musaafah Al Maraziq area east of Al Hazm in Al Jawf, northern Yemen. Actual numbers are likely to be higher but are yet to be verified. The injured were so severely wounded they had to be rushed to hospital in Sana’a for treatment. “For the second time this week women and children have been wantonly killed and injured in an attack,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

“We send our profound sympathies to those who are grieving and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.” This is the second attack in three days resulting in multiple civilian casualties. On 12 July, an air strike killed nine civilians and injured another four in Hajjah Governorate in north-west Yemen. During the first six months of 2020, nearly 1,000 conflict-related casualties have been reported.

“What we’re seeing is horrible.”

“The only way civilians will be safe in Yemen is when the parties finally decide to stop fighting” said Ms. Grande. “Humanitarians have been calling for a comprehensive cease-fire for a long-time. The only chance for Yemen is if the parties take that step.”

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the population – over 24 million people - require some form of humanitarian aid and protection.

At the High-Level Pledging Event in Riyadh held on 2 June, donors pledged only US$1.35 billion of the $2.41 billion needed to cover essential humanitarian activities until the year end, leaving a gap of more than $1 billion. Since mid-April, 31 of 41 of critical UN programmes have been reducing or closing down for lack of funding.