Launching the 16-day campaign to combat violence against women in Yemen

Gender issues are critical to achieving sustainable development. One of the most important pillars of human development is to create a balance between women and men and to provide equal opportunities among them, which leads to the removal of injustice against women.

Coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which falls on November 25 of each year, HUMAN ACCESS through the Protection and Livelihood Support Project, funded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), launched a 16-day campaign to combat violence against women. It is a global campaign launched by the United Nations in 1991 as a means to combat all forms of violence against women and girls worldwide.

The campaign consists of a variety of events and activities in the governorates of Marib, Hadhramaut, Shabwa, and Al-Mahra with the intention of enhancing a comprehensive response to victims of gender-based violence through the implementation of various activities specifically directed at women and girls and society in general.

These activities and services range from awareness, education, training, rehabilitation and empowerment, the provision of psychological, social and legal support services, and capacity building through safe spaces specifically established to provide these services.

The activities also include introducing the target audience to the causes and factors of gender-based violence and its consequences, and how to deal with the monitored cases of violence, as the campaign was launched on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. These events will continue until December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Training course and open bazaar

HUMAN ACCESS in Marib Governorate launched the activities of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with the purpose of promoting community awareness on gender-based violence and limiting its spread, targeting women in all displacement camps and residential neighborhoods in the city of Marib, Alwadi district, and host community.

The event included holding a training course in the field of first aid for women, an entertainment day to provide psychological support to displaced women, and an open bazaar to display women's products and skills in Ma'rib Governorate.

An educational seminar in Al-Mahra

A number of representatives of civil society organizations, media professionals, jurists and human rights defenders participated in it. The seminar touched on the concept of gender-based violence, its patterns, causes and consequences of violence, and how to deal with cases of violence, in addition to introducing the activities of the safe space and services provided to women and girls.

The branch also organized an awareness session for mothers of orphans in Al-Ghaydah city entitled “Methods of modifying children’s behavior for a life free from violence”, which benefited 20 women.

Awareness and education in Shabwa

The campaign program in Shabwa governorate included holding awareness and education sessions for women participants about forms of violence and its causes, how to protect women from violence, women's rights and economic empowerment in several areas, and activating their role in society.

The role of media in combating gender-based violence

In Seiyun, a discussion workshop was held on the role of the media and its impact in combating gender-based violence and ways to benefit from the media in scaling up community awareness and disseminating awareness messages to the target audience.

An open and entertaining day in Mukalla

The event included displaying the work and tasks of the revolving box, various segments including dances for children's buds, theatrical scenes and a review of the activities that the campaign will witness in the coming days, which will conclude with a large bazaar highlighting the products of the beneficiaries of the Livelihood Improvement Program.