Kuwait sends aid to Socotra

Kuwait, May 30 (BNA): Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced dispatch of the first planeload of relief supplies to the people of Socotra Island, recently hit by a fierce storm.

Abdulrahman Al-Aoun, the society general director, said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the first cargo of the Kuwaiti humanitarian aid for the people of Socotra left, in implementation of instructions by His Highness the Amir to secure urgent assistance for the Yemeni people. The society is coordinating with the Ministry of Defence to dispatch more aid for the storm-stricken people of the island, located some 300 km from the Yemeni mainland.

F.K.N.