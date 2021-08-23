KSRelief Supports UNFPA to Reach Most Vulnerable Women and Girls with Protection Services in South Yemen [EN/AR]

Aden, August 2021 – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSRelief) has supported UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, in reaching over 65,000 of the most vulnerable women and girls in south Yemen with protection services, since January 2021.

KSRelief’s assistance has helped UNFPA to improve gender-based violence services in areas where protection needs of women and girls have grown, with support to eight safe spaces and two shelters across nine governorates.

Since the inception of the project, more than 30,000 people were reached with information on protection services through awareness-raising sessions. Some 800 women faced with violence were provided with livelihood skills training, while over 200 women received cash assistance.

"I am no longer the weak person I was in the past. I feel like a new person. I have graduated from my last training course. I am preparing to start my own business in manufacturing cakes and sweets," tells one women who received training in livelihood skills at a KSRelief-supported women and girls safe space in Marib.

The partnership between KSRelief and UNFPA in Yemen since 2015 is helping to reach hundreds of thousands of women and girls with reproductive health and protection information and services.