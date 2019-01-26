STATEMENT BY KING SALMAN HUMANITARIAN AID AND RELIEF CENTRE (KSRELIEF)

KSrelief strongly condemns the Houthis’ indiscriminate shelling of Shalilah IDPs camp in Hajjah governorate in Yemen, killing eight people and wounding 30

Death toll is expected to rise as some injured are in critical condition

RIYADH, 26 January 2019 -

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) strongly condemns the blatant and repeated violations by the Houthi terrorist militias which have targeted today at dawn the Shalilah Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Hajjah governorate with indiscriminate shelling, killing eight and seriously wounding 30, including displaced women and children. The death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.

KSrelief will continue to follow-up on the developments related to the attack with the Yemeni local authority.

KSrelief condemns the heinous crime, which is a flagrant violation of the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law, and calls upon the United Nations and the international community to stand firmly against this crime against humanity, as well as other hostile practices and attacks by the Houthi terrorist militias such as targeting and intimidating children, women and the elderly in the IDPs camps as well as encroachment on and plundering of the humanitarian assistance provided by KSrelief and impeding its access to the people in need.

KSrelief calls on the United Nations to shoulder its humanitarian and social responsibilities against these Houthis’ crimes which have wreaked havoc in Yemen.

