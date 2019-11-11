KSRelief Opens Second Week of November with Delivering 224 Tons of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Supplies to Health Facilities in the West Coast, Hodeida and Taiz
Special Aden on Sunday, November 10 the arrival of 16 trucks loaded with equipment, supplies and medicines
KSRelief delivers 224 tons of quality medicines, medical equipment and medical supplies to the Yemeni Ministry of Health in the provisional capital of Aden.
149.95 tons for health facilities in the west coast and liberated directorates from Hodeidah governorate
74 tons for sanitation in Taiz