11 Nov 2019

KSRelief Opens Second Week of November with Delivering 224 Tons of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Supplies to Health Facilities in the West Coast, Hodeida and Taiz

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 11 Nov 2019

Special Aden on Sunday, November 10 the arrival of 16 trucks loaded with equipment, supplies and medicines

KSRelief delivers 224 tons of quality medicines, medical equipment and medical supplies to the Yemeni Ministry of Health in the provisional capital of Aden.

  • 149.95 tons for health facilities in the west coast and liberated directorates from Hodeidah governorate

  • 74 tons for sanitation in Taiz

