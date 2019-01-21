21 Jan 2019

KSrelief mourns loss of life following explosion related to MASAM Demining Project in Yemen

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 21 Jan 2019
Download PDF (176.46 KB)

MA’RIB, YEMEN: Officials at King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) have confirmed that at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, 20 January, five demining experts working with the center’s MASAM project died in an accidental explosion in the Ma’rib governorate. The incident occurred when a vehicle carrying mines and other devices exploded while en route from MASAM’s headquarters to a remote location where the devices were to be destroyed. Although the names of those who died have not officially been released, a KSrelief spokesperson confirmed that their nationalities include two South Africans, one Croatian, one Bosnian and one Kosovan. A British national was also injured.

KSrelief joins with the rest of the international community in mourning the loss of these highly-committed professionals, and expresses its deepest condolences to their families. These brave members of the MASAM team lost their lives while attempting to bring safety and security to the Yemeni people, and their service to mankind will not be forgotten.

The Saudi Project to Demine Yemen, known as MASAM, began on 25 June 2018. The purpose of the program is to locate and destroy a wide range of explosive devices which were illegally planted by Houthi militias throughout Yemen during the ongoing conflict in the country. It is estimated that more than a million such devices have been deployed, causing injury and loss of life to thousands of Yemenis.

A full investigation into the tragic incident has been launched in coordination with MASAM project experts and local authorities, and more details will be released as soon as they are available.

Ends

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.