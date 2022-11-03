KSRelief monthly bulletin: October 2022

The October monthly bulletin tackled the signing of an agreement on the sidelines of the World Health Summit 2022, which was held on 16 – 18 of October in Berlin, Germany. KSrelief signed two joint agreements with WHO and UNICEF to prevent and combat measles and polio outbreaks. Through KSrelief, Saudi Arabia provided contributions of more than USD 72 million to UNICEF, WHO, and Gavi (the global vaccine alliance) to combat polio and will continue to support global efforts to eradicate all diseases and epidemics.