KSRelief monthly bulletin: October 2021

Outside major cities, there is little on offer to help Yemen’s younger generations develop an entrepreneurial spirit – or the necessary skills – to build their own businesses. The Vocational and Business Skills Training and Support Project, funded by KSrelief, helps young Yemenis to find new income-earning opportunities. In partnership with the UNDP, the project is implemented to help improve access to sustainable livelihoods and productive services across Yemen. Since the conflict in their country began, one in four Yemenis have lost their jobs, and many more are underemployed. This project is designed to help bridge the skills gap and restore access to vocational training