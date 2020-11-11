KSrelief Monthly Bulletin: October 2020 - World Food Day

We live in a time where more food is being produced than ever before, yet there still remains 821 million people around the world who are food insecure. Food is the essence of life and is among the most basic human needs, which is why since its establishment, KSrelief has been committed to supporting the food security sector, making it the top sector in which we operate.

WHAT’S IN EACH FOOD BASKET

Each food basket weighs 107 kg distributed into 3 boxes with each box weighing 35.7 kg. The basket is enough to feed 6 persons for a month, providing a daily calorie intake of 2,276 calories per person.

EMPOWERMENT FOR SUSTAINABLE FOOD SECURITY

In addition to delivering essential food aid, KSrelief is keen on promoting sustainable food security by implementing numerous projects to help individuals and families produce sustainable sources of food by empowering them in the following areas: Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock, Poultry.