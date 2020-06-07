Yemen + 1 more

KSrelief Monthly Bulletin - May 2020

HIGH-LEVEL PLEDGING EVENT FOR THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS YEMEN 2020

The High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 was co-hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations on 2 June 2020. Pledges were announced for funding the UN’s Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020, which will address all of the country’s emergency needs, including those created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

OBJECTIVES

  1. Mitigate the impact of COVID19 and reduce outbreaks of infectious diseases.
  2. Help millions of destitute Yemenis overcome hunger.
  3. Promote the dignity of displaced families living in emergency and IDP settlements.
  4. Reduce the risk of displacement and violence against civilians and facilitate the recovery of people traumatized by the conflict.
  5. Preserve the capacity of public sector institutions to deliver life-saving basic services.

