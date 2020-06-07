Yemen + 1 more
KSrelief Monthly Bulletin - May 2020
Attachments
HIGH-LEVEL PLEDGING EVENT FOR THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS YEMEN 2020
The High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 was co-hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations on 2 June 2020. Pledges were announced for funding the UN’s Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020, which will address all of the country’s emergency needs, including those created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
OBJECTIVES
- Mitigate the impact of COVID19 and reduce outbreaks of infectious diseases.
- Help millions of destitute Yemenis overcome hunger.
- Promote the dignity of displaced families living in emergency and IDP settlements.
- Reduce the risk of displacement and violence against civilians and facilitate the recovery of people traumatized by the conflict.
- Preserve the capacity of public sector institutions to deliver life-saving basic services.