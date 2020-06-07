KSrelief Monthly Bulletin - May 2020

HIGH-LEVEL PLEDGING EVENT FOR THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS YEMEN 2020

The High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 was co-hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations on 2 June 2020. Pledges were announced for funding the UN’s Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020, which will address all of the country’s emergency needs, including those created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

OBJECTIVES