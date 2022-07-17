KSRelief monthly bulletin: June 2022

“Women are the Backbone of Society” is the title of KSrelief’s June monthly bulletin. When a country’s economy and overall situation change, women take the lead in helping their families adjust to new realities and challenges. They play an important role in facilitating changes in family life, and they are usually the main caregivers, holding their families and communities together. The role of women in society ensures the stability, progress, and long-term development of nations. The bulletin tackled KSrelief Women-focused projects and emergency gender-based violence services, in partnership with international organizations.