KSrelief Monthly Bulletin - June 2020

Child soldiers rehabilitation program

On 9 September 2017, KSrelief implemented the Child Soldiers Rehabilitation Program, a qualitative humanitarian project to help former child soldiers and other children affected by the ongoing conflict in Yemen to reenter society and return to school. The program provides psychological and social services to help children recover from the trauma they have experienced. Seminars for parents to raise awareness about the dangers of child recruitment, and how to create safe, healthy home environments for their children.