KSRelief monthly bulletin: July 2022

During the 1 July 2022 high-level OCHA Donor Support Group (ODSG) Meeting held in The Hague, the Head of the Saudi Chairmanship of the group, Dr. Aqeel Al Ghamdi, officially received the ODSG Presidency from the OSDG Netherlands representative. The Netherlands held the group’s presidency during the previous year-long term. Saudi Arabia will chair the ODSG from July 2022 to June 2023. As the group’s president, the Kingdom intends to work closely with other ODSG member countries to assist OCHA in the smooth implementation of its strategic priorities, including the effective coordination of humanitarian aid. Saudi Arabia also plans to respond to emerging OCHA-related issues, including improving humanitarian access, assessing future humanitarian needs, enhancing aid financing, and broadening OCHA’s donor base.