KSrelief Monthly Bulletin - July 2020

The Artificial Limbs Centers were funded and established by KSrelief in response to the large number of amputations occurring among Yemen’s civilian population due to land mine incidents which have caused death, injuries and permanent disabilities to many Yemenis. The Artificial Limbs Centers provide amputees with prosthetic devices and rehabilitative care. Patients receive all services free of charge. To date, 5,127 people in Yemen have benefited from the center’s services. The total cost of the project is USD 5,177,801.

Amputees who are referred to one of the centers are first evaluated both physically and psychologically to determine the suitability of their overall condition to the use of artificial limbs. Devices are then custommade for each amputee by the center’s technicians.

Once the prosthetic devices have been fitted to the patients, specialized rehabilitation teams help them learn to use and adjust to their new limbs. Once they have mastered the use of their prostheses, amputees return home with improved mobility and renewed confidence.

The Artificial Limbs Centers Project not only provides for patient care, but has also included training for more than 100 Yemeni cadres in several fields: manufacturing and installing prostheses, physical rehabilitation, and psychological support services.

Localized capacity- building is one key to providing sustainable services into the future.