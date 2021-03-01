KSRelief monthly bulletin: February 2021

CHILD SOLDIERS VICTIMS, NOT SOLDIERS

KSrelief recently hosted a virtual panel discussion entitled “Child Soldiers: Victims, Not Soldiers”. The purpose of the event was for experts on the topic to address the serious global issue of child recruitment, and to discuss ways to prevent this practice and to rehabilitate and reintegrate recruited children. The panel discussion was held to mark the annual February 12 “International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers” (also known as “Red Hand Day”).

The panel discussion was divided into two sessions.

The first session aimed to raise awareness about child recruitment and the importance of highlighting this illegal practice, both in the international community and in the media. The goal of the second session was to strengthen cooperation between interested and working parties in protecting children from recruitment, upholding children’s rights, and rehabilitating former child soldiers. Highlevel participants, representatives from some United Nations and international organizations, and local and international specialists participated in the discussion.