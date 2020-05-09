KSrelief Monthly Bulletin - April 2020

PLEDGING USD 1 0 MILLION TO FIGHT COVID-19

KSrelief pledged USD 10 million in response to an urgent appeal from WHO for immediate action to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and support countries with vulnerable health care infrastructures.

The Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, made the following statement on Twitter: “This is what ‘Health for All’ means! Thank you so much, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for your leadership and commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to the health services needed to fight COVID-19. I hope other countries will follow your lead! Solidarity