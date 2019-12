With funding from KSRelief , the winter bag project was distributed in 11 Yemeni governorates, "through the implementing partner, Selah Development Foundation.

The project targeted 5,600 families with 33,600 individuals in 11 Yemeni governorates (Sana'a, Al-Bayda, Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea, Shabwa, Hadhramaut, Lahj, Aden, and Al-Mahrah).