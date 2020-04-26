KSrelief Distributes Humanitarian Aid to Flood Victims in Ma’rib

MA’RIB, YEMEN: Today, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) distributed multi-sector aid to residents of Ma’rib severely affected by recent severe flooding. The aid was handed out in cooperation with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief (BCHR), and included 600 food baskets (44.4 tons) for 315 families at the Al Meel IDP Camp in the city of Ma’rib.

The KSrelief team also installed tents for a number of families who had lost their homes to recent torrential rains and flooding in the area.

KSrelief continues to provide urgent aid to crisis-affected people in Yemen and elsewhere in the world.