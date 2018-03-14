14 Mar 2018

KSrelief distributes 800 tonnes of dates in Yemen

Report
from Government of Bahrain
Published on 14 Mar 2018 View Original

Abyan, Mar. 14 (BNA): King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has distributed 800 tonnes of dates in Al-Mahfad Directorate of Abyan governorate to 4,800 people within the total amount of 168 tonnes of dates already allocated to the governorate.

The distribution comes within the framework of relief and humanitarian projects being provided by the centre which have reached 203 projects in all areas of Yemen.

F.K.N

I.Y

BNA 0600 GMT 2018/03/14

