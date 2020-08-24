KSrelief Continues to Provide Treatment for Wounded and Injured Yemenis Inside and Outside Yemen

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is continuing its efforts through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to provide health care services to wounded and injured Yemenis, inside Yemen and in hospitals in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

KSrelief has implemented a number of projects which provide transportation and treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis; thus far, 24,243 people have benefited from this vital assistance. The center has supported treatment for 9,279 injured Yemenis in government and private hospitals in the southern part of the Kingdom, and advanced treatment services for some complex cases have been provided in both government and private hospitals in the Riyadh and Makkah regions. The Kingdom has also transported 815 wounded patients from Yemen for treatment in private hospitals in Jordan, Sudan and India. Among the services provided to these patients are case diagnosis, surgery, rehabilitation and provision of required medications. Other projects meet the medical requirements of special needs patients, provide amputees with artificial limbs, secure housing, food and other essentials, provide cash stipends, and provide additional support needed by patients and their caregiving companions.

KSrelief has also signed ten contracts with private hospitals in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, Seiyun, and Mukalla in Yemen to provide treatment, diagnosis, surgeries, medications, rehabilitation and follow-up services for 9,014 injured Yemenis.

Through KSrelief, Saudi Arabia continues to support artificial limbs centers in Aden, Ma’rib and Taiz, providing diagnostic services, manufacturing, and installation of prosthetic limbs for amputees. The centers also train local cadres to manufacture the devices and provide rehabilitation services.

The Kingdom’s efforts to provide comprehensive medical aid in Yemen also include programs to combat dengue fever and cholera, support the Yemeni government in combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and provide medical and technical cadres and equipment to Yemeni health care facilities, including Ma’rib General Hospital, Al-Jumhuriah Hospital in Aden, Al Salam Hospital in Sa'dah and Al Saudi Hospital in Hajjah.

From its establishment in 2015 through May 2020, KSrelief has implemented 344 medical sector projects across Yemen, significantly alleviating the suffering of many Yemenis. All of these efforts are part of the Kingdom’s keenness to provide impartial health services to all in need, in cooperation with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population and the center’s local and international humanitarian partners.