KSrelief Continues to Implement Two Educational Projects in Aden as Part of the Kingdom’s YHRP 2020 Contribution

ADEN, YEMEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) continues to implement a project to improve access to education for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Yemen. The project is being implemented in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support the continuation of educational services and enhance the recovery of Yemen’s education sector, which has suffered significantly due to the ongoing conflict and resulting widespread population displacement in the country. Funding for this project is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s donation to the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2020.

The project provides for the rehabilitation of schools in the Aden, Lahj, Hadramawt and Ma’rib governorates to ensure a good educational environment for IDPs, internal returnees and others living in these areas.

KSrelief, on behalf of the Kingdom, has provided extensive support for Yemen’s education sector since the current conflict there began six years ago. Overall, the center has implemented and supported more than 570 humanitarian projects in Yemen since 2015, and continues to provide impartial, comprehensive assistance across all humanitarian sectors to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.