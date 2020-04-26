KSrelief Continues to Distribute Aid in Yemen

YEMEN: On 21 April 2020, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), working with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief (BCHR), distributed the following aid to crisis-affected people in Al Mahrah governorate:

KSrelief distributed 300 food baskets (22.2 tons) to IDPs and poor resident families in the Sayhut and Al Ghaydah districts.

KSrelief also launched an urgent food and shelter aid distribution project to help people affected by heavy rains and flooding in several parts of Yemen.