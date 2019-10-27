KSRelief The center distributes frozen meat to displaced and affected families in 9 Yemeni governorates

We inform you that the **KSRelief **is in the process of implementing the project "Distribution of meat within the food security programs in nine governorates of Yemen

(Abyan, Al-Mahra, Taiz, Hajjah, Shabwa, Aden, Lahj, Marib and Sana'a), which will be implemented by the local partner Y .D. N, frozen meat will be distributed to the displaced and poorest families in the targeted governorates.

The project aims to distribute 20,000 cartons of meat benefiting from the project 80,000 families at a rate of 3 kilos of meat per family A total of 480,000 beneficiaries

Number of beneficiary families

Governorate

N O

8000

Abyan

1

8000

Al Maharah

2

8000

Taiz

3

8000

Hajjah

4

8000

Shabwah

5

16000

Aden

6

8000

Lahj

7

10000

Marib

8

6000

Sana'a

9

Families 80000

Total