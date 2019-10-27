KSRelief The center distributes frozen meat to displaced and affected families in 9 Yemeni governorates
We inform you that the **KSRelief **is in the process of implementing the project "Distribution of meat within the food security programs in nine governorates of Yemen
(Abyan, Al-Mahra, Taiz, Hajjah, Shabwa, Aden, Lahj, Marib and Sana'a), which will be implemented by the local partner Y .D. N, frozen meat will be distributed to the displaced and poorest families in the targeted governorates.
The project aims to distribute 20,000 cartons of meat benefiting from the project 80,000 families at a rate of 3 kilos of meat per family A total of 480,000 beneficiaries
Number of beneficiary families
Governorate
N O
8000
Abyan
1
8000
Al Maharah
2
8000
Taiz
3
8000
Hajjah
4
8000
Shabwah
5
16000
Aden
6
8000
Lahj
7
10000
Marib
8
6000
Sana'a
9
Families 80000
Total