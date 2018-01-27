KSRelief aid reaches 43 families on Yemeni islands dotted with mines
King Salman Humanitarian Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed food baskets to 43 families, comprising 205 individuals, on Fasht and Buklan Islands, off the coast of Midi in Hajjah governorate, north-west Yemen, on Thursday. These islanders are surrounded by sea mines thrown indiscriminately by the Iranian-backed Houthis on the shores of the two islands, endangering the lives of civilians.
Media Contact
The Center for International Communication, Ministry of Culture and Information, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;
Telephone: +966 59 545 5467
Email: cic@moci.gov.sa (mailto:cic@moci.gov.sa)
Twitter: @CICSaudi